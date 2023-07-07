CTD arrests 177 suspects in 901 IBOs this year

LAHORE - The CTD conducted 901 intelli­gence-based operations (IBOs) in various dis­tricts of Punjab includ­ing Lahore this year, and arrested 177 suspects. A CTD spokesperson said here on Thursday, 142 first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the accused. The arrested accused also in­cluded three most want­ed terrorists belonging to banned organisations. The spokesman said the CTD eliminated 114 networks of criminals involved in terrorist operations, planning and support, while a large number of suicide jackets, rockets, hand-grenades, detonators, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and ex­plosive material were recovered from the al­leged terrorists. Similar­ly, pistols, ball-bearing boxes, bullets, safety fus­es, prima cards, laptops, mobiles and other ma­terial including banned books, magazines, pam­phlets were also recov­ered. The CTD teams foiled 13 planned terror­ist attacks and arrested the accused. The teams also arrested seven most wanted proclaimed of­fenders and two court absconders.