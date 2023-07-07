Cyber attack on ECP prompts security alert

A security alert was issued on Friday after a cyberattack on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources said Friday.

All employees of ECP are urged to take the necessary precautions in the wake of the situation.

The staff are ordered not to open emails which may lead to precious data lose.

Last month, Pakistan’s national security had once again been compromised due to carelessness at the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT).

Even after seven days since the cyberattack occurred last week, NIFT is still attempting to fully restoring its normal operations. Cheques are being cleared manually nationwide, and digital payment services remain halted.