SIALKOT - The district police have busted a gang, namely Kabeer alias Kabeera gang, in­volved in dacoity and theft and arrested its two members including ring leader. According to a police spokesperson, SHO Cantt police station, alongwith a police team, traced the accused and arrested them. During interrogation, cash Rs150,000, two motorcycles, six mobile phones and two pistols were recovered from the accused.