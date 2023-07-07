Dar for ensuring quick resumption of PIA flights to USA, Europe

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has instructed the relevant authorities to bring forward the appropriate legislation as soon as possible to ensure quick resumption of PIA flights to the USA, UK and the Europe.

He chaired a meeting on matters related to Civil Aviation Division and Airport Security Force, at Finance Division. The chair was briefed on the issues being faced by the aviation sector pertaining to regulation, service provision, and security functions. The meeting discussed various legal solutions available and the necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances in order to enhance the capacity in aviation sector and to make it compatible with the international standards of aviation.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, Secretary Law & Justice, DG ASF, DG CAA and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters related to restructuring of PIA, at Finance Division.

The team from Aviation Division briefed the chair about operational and financial challenges being faced by the PIA authorities and gave a detailed presentation about the possible solutions and measures that can be taken for the resolution of those issues. The members deliberated upon the solutions available for restructuring of PIACL in order to enhance its performance and make it compatible with the international standards.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the way forward suggested and instructed the relevant authorities to develop a detailed road-map for presentation in the next meeting.