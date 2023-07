DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police on Thursday conducted a mock exercise here at Ejaz Shaheed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure its preparedness and readiness to effectively deal with any emergency.

According to a police spokesman, the police force conducted the drill on the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani to demonstrate its skills while promptly responding to any armed attack or efficiently tackling any other untoward incident.