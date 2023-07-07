DG says PDMA on high alert

QUETTA - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balo­chistan is on high alert to cope with the moonsoon heavy rains. “The deputy commissioners of all districts have been provided with necessary relief items on the direc­tives of chief minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizin­jo,” said PDMA Director General (DG) Jhanzaib Khan on Thursday. Heavy downpour, gusty winds and thunder­storm are expected to lash the majority of the regions of the province including Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Nas­eerabad, Kalat, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran and Musakhail. Torrential rains and thunderstorm damaging electricity pylons and solar plates may cause flooding in hilly areas, DG PDMA warned, urging people to avoid unnecessary travelling during the moon soon spell. He noted that a letter for imposing section 144 in the affected areas has been written to the deputy commissioners of the concerned district administrations. Expressing govern­ment resolve, the DG said that PDMA is well-prepared to tackle any emergency-like situation. A control room established under the aegis of PDMA is active for 24 hours and ready to respond to any untoward incident. It may be recalled that torrential rain followed by flash flood had wrecked havoc in parts of the province, caus­ing huge human and capital losses in year 2023. Hun­dreds of people died while huge swathe of agriculture land was destroyed by the catastrophe that hit in the previous year. In view of predictable heavy rains, the govt has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to avoid major losses.