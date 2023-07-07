Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

District admin prohibits dumping of solid waste, construction material in nullahs

APP
July 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema under Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi, had prohibited dumping of any solid waste and construction material into nullah Leh, its tributaries, and other major drainage nullahs.

According to an order issued here on Thursday, “The dumping of solid waste and building material into Nullah Leh, its tributaries, and other major nullahs is causing blockages and hindering the natural flow of water which not only creates an unhygienic environment but also increases the risk of waterborne disease for the residents.” “Under Section 144, swimming/ bathing in Nullah Leh, its tributaries, and other major nullahs particularly during monsoon season poses immediate danger and serious consequences, including the risk of drowning.”

“The order issued by DC Rawalpindi is to remain in force for a period of seven days i.e. July 5-11 within the revenue limits of Rawalpindi.”

Pakistan seeks Sweden's position on Holy Quran's desecration, steps to avoid recurrence

According to the order, no one would be allowed to dump solid waste and construction material into nullahs.

“Similarly, bathing/ swiming in nullahs will also be prohibited during the period,” it added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023