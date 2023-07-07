Drug smuggling foiled as drone carrying heroin crashes in Lahore

An attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees was foiled on Friday in Halloki area of Lahore’s Kahna Town.

Reports said a drone, carrying drugs worth millions of rupees, crashed in the fields of Rasoolpura village.

Police and Rangers reached the spot keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue. Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Wahid said a drone of a large size was carrying six kilogrammes of heroin when it crashed into the fields of a landlord in the village. Police took the drone and drugs into custody.

A number of locals also gathered around the drone right after the crash.

Police said the drone and drugs had been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation. It will be investigated from where the drone was operated and what was its destination.

A similar incident happened earlier this year in Narowal. Police had arrested five suspects allegedly involved in cross-border heroin smuggling through drones.

During the investigation, police also recovered a control device, eight batteries and automatic weapons.