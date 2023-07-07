Elections in Pakistan will be held on time, Canadian HC told

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said Thursday that elections would be held in Pakistan on time and strengthening de­mocracy is the top priority of the government. The minister was talking to Canadian High Commis­sioner to Pakistan Ms. Leslie Scanlon, who called on him in Islamabad. Long-term dividends of part­nership and cooperation between Pakistan and Canada regarding mining projects also came under discussion. The Minister informed the Canadian High Commissioner that the Army Act and the laws made under it guarantee the rights of any accused.

Expressing deep concern over the growing in­cidents of Islamophobia in the world, he said the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden is a clear example of Islamophobia. Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government had decided to par­ticipate in the protest demonstrations against the incident to convey its message to the world and to get the situation under control. The High Commissioner also informed the law minister that Canadian government had recently appoint­ed a special representative to combat Islamopho­bia and she assured that Canadian government would be pushing it to have a special mandate against Islamophobia.