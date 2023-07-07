EU observers unlikely to visit Pakistan for polls

BRUSSELS - Former prime minister Im­ran Khan’s rise to the power in 2018 was artificial with­out genuine majority, an influential European Union parliamentarian said yes­terday. Head of Election Ob­servation Mission (EOM) of the EU Parliament Michael Gahler told a group of visit­ing Pakistani journalists here that the results of the 2018 elections were far beyond the factual popularity of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

“It seemed the PTI was supported to win the elec­tions. The election in 2013 were much better than the 2018 polls,” he main­tained. Gahler said Paki­stan was yet to invite the EU Observers for the next general elections.

“If the elections were to be held by October, the time has already passed to invite our observers. We need three to four months for that. EU experts can still go to Paki­stan (for the elections),” he contended. The experts, he said, will be a much smaller team than the observers who are in dozens.

In 2018, the EU had de­ployed an Election Obser­vation Mission (EU EOM) to observe the 25 July general elections after a mission was welcomed by the Elec­tion Commission of Paki­stan (ECP). The EU EOM was present in Pakistan from 24 June 2018 until 23 August 2018. The EU EOM was led by Chief Observer Michael Gahler, a Member of the European Parliament from Germany. The mission comprised a core team of 10 analysts and 60 long-term observers who were deployed across Pakistan.

On 26 October 2018, the final report was presented to the Pakistan authorities. The final report included 30 recommendations to im­prove future electoral pro­cesses, of which eight are considered priorities.

Michael Gahler stressed the elections should be held by October as re­quired under the consti­tution but saw little signs of the polls being held on time. He said the EU Ob­servers can still technically receive an invitation if the polls are delayed. He how­ever, underlined that the observers may still not go to Pakistan due to unavail­ability at that time. The Na­tional Assembly completes its term in August and elec­tions are due by October under the constitution.