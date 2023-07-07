Five dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine’s Lviv

KYIV-A missile attack on an apartment block in western Ukraine’s Lviv killed five people on Thursday, in what its mayor said was the biggest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since Russia’s invasion of the country began.

While Russia regularly pounds Ukraine with missiles, artillery and drones, the Lviv region, hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines and near the Polish border, has largely been spared the aerial onslaughts.

“An apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack,” Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

“The 3rd and 4th floors in two sections of the house were destroyed... As of 7:00 am (0400 GMT), 4 people were killed, 9 were injured.”

Rescuers were working to reach those still trapped under rubble, he said. More than 50 apartments had been “ruined” and a dormitory at Lviv Polytechnic University had been damaged, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram.

Kyiv says ‘tension’ around Zaporizhzhia plant ‘decreasing’

Ukraine said Thursday that “tension” around the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was “decreasing,” after Kyiv and Moscow accused each other this week of plotting provocations at the atomic facility. “Tension is gradually decreasing,” Nataliya Gumenyuk, an army spokeswoman said, adding that this was thanks to the “powerful work” of Kyiv’s military and diplomatic efforts “with our foreign partners, who put pressure” on Russia.

Fears for the safety of the plant, which is Europe’s largest, have persisted throughout Russia’s invasion.

Kyiv earlier this week said Moscow was planning “dangerous provocations” at the plant.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had installed “objects similar to explosives” on the plant, warning his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the situation.