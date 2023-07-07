Five-year-old boy gang raped in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR-The father of a five-year-old boy on Thursday staged a protest outside Shikarpur Press Club for non-registration of a case against the rapists of his minor son.

According to the father, his son Hamza was gang raped by two accused. After sexually assaulting him, they threw Hamza on the road in precarious condition and fled away.

The father further alleged that doctors made changes in the medical report of his child. He said since the rapists were influential persons, police did not register any case against them, nor did they apprehend them. He requested the authorities to take notice of this injustice done to his child and order for the arrest of the accused.