Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Five-year-old boy gang raped in Shikarpur

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SHIKARPUR-The father of a five-year-old boy on Thursday staged a protest outside Shikarpur Press Club for non-registration of a case against the rapists of his minor son.

According to the father, his son Hamza was gang raped by two accused. After sexually assaulting him, they threw Hamza on the road in precarious condition and fled away.

The father further alleged that doctors made changes in the medical report of his child. He said since the rapists were influential persons, police did not register any case against them, nor did they apprehend them. He requested the authorities to take notice of this injustice done to his child and order for the arrest of the accused.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023