Four dead in Torghar road accident

Judbah - Four individuals including a woman tragically lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a ravine in Torghar district.

The incident occurred on Thursday while the passenger vehicle was en route from Shahgai to the Kalash region.

The local residents promptly rescued the injured passengers and transported them to local civil hospital. Medical staff at the hospital pronounced Akbar Zaman (the driver), Mohammad Jamal, Obaidullah, and Sartaj’s wife dead on arrival. The injured identified as Aisa Bibi, Asghar Zaman, Aysha Bibi, Mohammad Khan, Khapal Khawa Bibi, and Kashmala Bibi, were immediately taken to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad in critical condition.