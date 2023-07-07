Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Four dead in Torghar road accident

Our Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Judbah  -   Four individuals including a woman tragically lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a ravine in Torghar district.

The incident occurred on Thursday while the passenger vehicle was en route from Shahgai to the Kalash region.

The local residents promptly rescued the injured passengers and transported them to local civil hospital. Medical staff at the hospital pronounced Akbar Zaman (the driver), Mohammad Jamal, Obaidullah, and Sartaj’s wife dead on arrival. The injured identified as Aisa Bibi, Asghar Zaman, Aysha Bibi, Mohammad Khan, Khapal Khawa Bibi, and Kashmala Bibi, were immediately taken to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad in critical condition.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023