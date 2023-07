Four people died after they swallowed tainted liquor in Bhikhi area of Sheikhupura, police said on Friday.

Police identified the victims as Sanawar, Shahzad, Goral and Gulfam who breathed their last at a hospital.

Liquor seller Maratib Masih was arrested and booked in a case.

According to a Sheikhupura police spokesman, the Station House Officer (SHO) Bhikhi and the moharrar have been put under suspension.