Four quacks held for running dental clinics

Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Quetta City Assistant Com­missioner (AC) Atta-ul-Mu­nim on Thursday arrested four quacks running a dental clinic without any requisite li­cence. “Acting on a complaint, four quacks were nabbed from the Bacha Khan Chowk of the provincial capital,” AC Quetta said. The unskilled and unauthorised persons impersonating the dentists had set up their clinics along the road. They have been sent to jail, soon after their arrest. AC Quetta while reiterating government resolve said that stern action will be taken against those playing with the lives of the people. He called upon the people to inform quacks so that immediate ac­tion could be taken against them. He also urged people to avoid resorting to the quacks for medical treatment.

Staff Reporter

