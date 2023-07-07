Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Funeral prayers of Major Shah, other soldiers offered

Funeral prayers of Major Shah, other soldiers offered
Our Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Funeral prayers of Major Mian Abdullah Shah, Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan were offered at their respec­tive native towns i.e Ko­hat, Mianwali, Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan respec­tively on Thursday.

The martyrs were laid to rest with full military honours, according to the ISPR.

Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehan­gir Khan embraced shaha­dat in a suicide attack near Miran Shah while Major Mian Abdullah Shah em­braced shahadat during an operation in Shahkas area of District Khyber.

Serving and retired of­ficers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of peo­ple from different seg­ments of society attended the funerals.

The Armed Forces of Pa­kistan stand resolute to eliminate the menace of terrorism at all costs.

Pakistan slams UN report for not recording plight of occupied Palestinian, Kashmiri children

The ISPR said that these sacrifices reaffirm their resolve and strengthen their faith in fight against terrorism to provide a peaceful Pakistan to our future generations.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023