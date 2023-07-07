Funeral prayers of Major Shah, other soldiers offered

ISLAMABAD - Funeral prayers of Major Mian Abdullah Shah, Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan were offered at their respec­tive native towns i.e Ko­hat, Mianwali, Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan respec­tively on Thursday.

The martyrs were laid to rest with full military honours, according to the ISPR.

Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehan­gir Khan embraced shaha­dat in a suicide attack near Miran Shah while Major Mian Abdullah Shah em­braced shahadat during an operation in Shahkas area of District Khyber.

Serving and retired of­ficers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of peo­ple from different seg­ments of society attended the funerals.

The Armed Forces of Pa­kistan stand resolute to eliminate the menace of terrorism at all costs.

The ISPR said that these sacrifices reaffirm their resolve and strengthen their faith in fight against terrorism to provide a peaceful Pakistan to our future generations.