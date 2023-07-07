Funeral prayers of Major Shah, other soldiers offered

ISLAMABAD - Funeral prayers of Major Mian Abdullah Shah, Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan were offered at their respective native towns i.e Kohat, Mianwali, Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan respectively on Thursday.
The martyrs were laid to rest with full military honours, according to the ISPR.
Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan embraced shahadat in a suicide attack near Miran Shah while Major Mian Abdullah Shah embraced shahadat during an operation in Shahkas area of District Khyber.
Serving and retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society attended the funerals.
The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute to eliminate the menace of terrorism at all costs.
The ISPR said that these sacrifices reaffirm their resolve and strengthen their faith in fight against terrorism to provide a peaceful Pakistan to our future generations.