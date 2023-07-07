Friday, July 07, 2023
GDA acknowledges staff’s performance during Eid

APP
July 07, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD  - Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Thursday organized a special ceremony to honour the field staff for their exceptional contribution to delivering municipal services during the Eid holidays.

The event was hosted by Director General Waseem Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Galyat Zark Yar Khan Toru and DSP Galyat, and aimed to recognize the dedicated efforts of the staff members who diligently fulfilled their duties, particularly throughout the four days of Eid-ul-Azha.

The ceremony witnessed the presentation of certificates of appreciation to 170 staff members of GDA.

