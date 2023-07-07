Friday, July 07, 2023
Girl drowns as boat capsizes in Indus river

Web Desk
4:15 PM | July 07, 2023
A boy and a girl fell into the Indus river near Jatoi while crossing it by a wooden board in Muzaffargarh. 

According to reports, both were going to have a love marriage but the unfortunate incident happened. The wooden board overturned and both fell into the river, police said. The boy, however, managed to save himself but the girl lost her life. 

Later, the dead body of the girl was recovered by the rescue officials. Police said the incident took place two days ago and the girl was laid to rest.

The boy has been taken into custody as the family of girl has accused him of kidnapping and killing their daughter. Police said they were investigating the case.

