Girl united with family

ATTOCK - National Highways and Motorways Police have handed over a girl to her father who left her house being annoyed with her parents. As per details, a call was received on Helpline 130 wherein it was reported that a teenager, Laiba Naimat, resident of Rawalpind had left her home and boarded a van plying from Rawalpindi to Mianwali. On the directions of Beat Commander, message was forwarded to the field formation to intercept the said van as per SOP. The said van was intercepted near Kharpa in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station and the said girl was found on board the van. NHMP spoke to the girl politely, convinced her to disembark the van and after completing codal formalities she was handed over to her father Niamat Ali in the presence of Sub Inspector Zia Butt of Pindigheb police station.