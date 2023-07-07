Friday, July 07, 2023
Granddaughter of PPP’s Maula Bakhsh Chandio drowns in swimming pool

STAFF REPORT
July 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - A girl – granddaughter of Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio from the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) – drowned on Thursday in a swimming pool and subsequently lost her life. According to the details, this tragic incident was reported from Hyderabad where a three year old granddaughter of Maula Bakhsh Chandio lost her life by drowning in a swimming pool. The police spokesman stated that the three-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool at her residence in Hyderabad. After confirming the child’s death, the body was handed over to the family.

STAFF REPORT

