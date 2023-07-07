Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hafizabad DC distributes prizes for best wheat production

Our Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

HAFIZABAD   -   Three progressive farmers were ad­judged best wheat growers on Sat­urday for getting record wheat yield per acre this year by the provincial agriculture department.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Farooq Warriach and Deputy Direc­tor Agriculture Muhammad Yousaf distributed awards to Muhammad Raheeel of Kot Nakki, Haji Gulzar Ahmad of Panjhata and Muhamad Asif of Sukheke. 

They secured 65 maunds, 55 maunds and 53 maunds of wheat per acre, respectively, and were awarded cash prizes of Rs3 lac, Rs2 lac and Rs1 lac each. Addressing the gather­ing, the DC called upon the farmers to avail of the subsidy provided by the government to boost food production as well as to ameliorate their own lot.

The Deputy Director Agriculture advised the farmers to use im­proved seeds and apply chemical fertilizers according to the advice of the field staff of the department to maximise their production.

Pakistan slams UN report for not recording plight of occupied Palestinian, Kashmiri children

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023