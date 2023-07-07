IGP for strict security in Muharram

KARACHI-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday issued instructions to officers concerned to ensure strictest security during Muharram-ul-Haram. According to spokesman for Sindh Police, in his orders the IGP Sindh asked the officers to submit a fool-proof contingency/communication plan prepared on range/districts level for the venues of Majalis, processions, routes of main procession and other places. He said the plan should cover in detail the overall affairs and responsibilities of the police and the implementation of the overall peace-keeping measures so that the responsibilities like protection of life and property of the people during Muharram could be made very effective and successful at all levels.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said the contingency plan should also include details of license renewal regarding processions and Majalis, survey of procession routes, starting and ending times of Majalis and processions, utilization of available manpower, strong monitoring of miscreants, establishment of peace committees at the police station level, to keep anti-riots platoons equipped with all equipment and weapons in readiness, stock review of arms and ammunition/ anti-riots kits, establishment of control rooms for effective communication, availability of containers to block/seal other roads connecting to the routes if required, prevention of wall chalking and distribution of pamphlets containing religious hatred, implementation of Loudspeakers Act and matters such as the implementation of the fourth schedule list as per the law during Muharram should not only be included in the prepared contingency plan but these measures should also be ensured according to their priorities.

IGP issued instructions to all DIGPs and SSPs that under the Muharram Contingency Plan, the concerned SHOs should be formally bound to carry out operations against various types of crimes/organized crimes under their supervision. Police actions against criminal groups and their patrons and operatives including raids/operations should be well organized, coordinated and extraordinary at all levels.