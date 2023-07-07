Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IGP pins rank badges to 52 inspectors

Our Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pinned rank badges to newly-promoted 52 inspectors at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday. Sub-inspectors Nasir Aziz Khan, Muhammad Akhtar, Muham­mad Abdul Karim, Muzaffar Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Ahmed Nawaz and others were among those who got promotion. The IGP congratulated the officers on their departmental promotion. Additional IG Establish­ment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Head­quarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-I, Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG Establishment II, Zeeshan As­ghar, AIG Operations, Asad Ejaz Malhi, AIG Discipline, Ahsan Saiful­lah and related officers were also present. Meanwhile, on the instruc­tions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, actions are being taken against those who possess illegal weapons. As per details , so far this year, 24341 cases of illegal weapons have been regis­tered and 23367 accused have been arrested in various districts includ­ing Lahore. As many as 9434 Sten Guns, 622 Kalashnikovs, 02 Anti-Aircraft Guns, 2611 Rifles, 1029 Guns while 376 Revolvers, 16596 Pistols, 18 Mausers, 228 Carbines, 347 Repeater Pistols, 71879 Bul­lets, 8087 Cartridges, 882 Maga­zines were recovered from the ac­cused. In Lahore, 4100 suspects were arrested for possession of il­legal weapons and 37 Kalashnikovs, 252 rifles, 181 guns, 3585 pistols and revolvers were recovered from their possession. IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar has directed all RPOs and DPOs to intensify the crack­down against the accused for aerial firing, display or possession of il­legal weapons. He further said that action should also be taken against arms dealers involved in arms smuggling and illegal business.

Pakistan slams UN report for not recording plight of occupied Palestinian, Kashmiri children

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023