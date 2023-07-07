IGP pins rank badges to 52 inspectors

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pinned rank badges to newly-promoted 52 inspectors at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday. Sub-inspectors Nasir Aziz Khan, Muhammad Akhtar, Muham­mad Abdul Karim, Muzaffar Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Ahmed Nawaz and others were among those who got promotion. The IGP congratulated the officers on their departmental promotion. Additional IG Establish­ment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Head­quarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-I, Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG Establishment II, Zeeshan As­ghar, AIG Operations, Asad Ejaz Malhi, AIG Discipline, Ahsan Saiful­lah and related officers were also present. Meanwhile, on the instruc­tions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, actions are being taken against those who possess illegal weapons. As per details , so far this year, 24341 cases of illegal weapons have been regis­tered and 23367 accused have been arrested in various districts includ­ing Lahore. As many as 9434 Sten Guns, 622 Kalashnikovs, 02 Anti-Aircraft Guns, 2611 Rifles, 1029 Guns while 376 Revolvers, 16596 Pistols, 18 Mausers, 228 Carbines, 347 Repeater Pistols, 71879 Bul­lets, 8087 Cartridges, 882 Maga­zines were recovered from the ac­cused. In Lahore, 4100 suspects were arrested for possession of il­legal weapons and 37 Kalashnikovs, 252 rifles, 181 guns, 3585 pistols and revolvers were recovered from their possession. IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar has directed all RPOs and DPOs to intensify the crack­down against the accused for aerial firing, display or possession of il­legal weapons. He further said that action should also be taken against arms dealers involved in arms smuggling and illegal business.