Islamabad court again summons PTI chief in Toshakhana fraud case

ISLAMABAD - The District & Sessions Court Islam­abad on Thursday summoned the Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chair­man on July 10, in the Toshakhana criminal case and also sought argu­ments on the maintainability of the complaint lodged by the District Election Commissioner.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the matter regarding the admissibility of the case in light of the direction of Islamabad High Court.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Go­har Ali adopted the stance that the case was fixed for hearing on July 8. His client could not appear before the court today as he had to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC), he said and prayed the court to grant any next date after July 10 for further proceedings. The judge re­marked that the IHC had ordered the trial court to decide the maintain­ability of the case within seven days. The court said that it was fixing the case for hearing on July 7, as it had to conclude the case till July 10.

The judge said that he would also approve the exemption from ap­pearance request if moved by PTI’s chairman on next hearing.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz said the PTI chief had already enjoyed one and a half month adjournment in the case due to the stay order of the IHC. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till July 7.

Meanwhile, Sessions Judge Ma­lik Amaan also summoned ex-prime minsiter Imran Khan on July 19 in the woman judge threatening case while extending his interim bail to the said time period. The court ac­cepted exemption from appearance request of Imran Khan for this day hearing and also served notice to his guarantor.