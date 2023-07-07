Islamophobia acts being carried out to pit Muslims against Christians, warns PM

YAUM-E-TAQADDUS-E-QURAN TODAY.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif on Thurs­day said the desecra­tion of Holy Quran was an attempt to cre­ate animosity between the Muslims and Chris­tians and any recur­rence of such condem­nable act, would in no way be tolerated.

The prime minister, in his address to the joint sitting of the parliament, urged United Nations Secretary-General Anto­nio Guterres to convene an urgent session to in­vite the Muslim world leaders, adopt a con­demnatory resolution and also warn the Swed­ish government and such individuals against the recurrence of such condemnable acts.

"The Holy Quran teaches the philoso­phy of love, respect and patience to the entire world," he said adding that we Muslims re­spect the books of oth­er religions.

“Never has anyone heard or seen the Bi­ble being desecrat­ed or burnt here. We respect all these reli­gions so that no one points a finger at our religion or book,” said the premier, claiming that events such as the one in Sweden were a part of “a conspira­cy to create rifts be­tween Christians and Muslims” and demand­ed that such actions be condemned.

He appreciated the Islamic countries for their immediate reaction to the incident.

“The incident that took place in Sweden on Eid, we need to tell the world that this won’t be tolerated,” he asserted.

“It is a part of our belief that we should sacrifice our lives to uphold the honour of the Holy Quran without worrying about anything ,” he said clarifying that the restraint that they are showing must not be seen as a weakness. Sharif called on peo­ple from all walks of life, as well as political and religious par­ties, to take to the streets on Fri­day (July 7) and register their protest against the incident and “give a message to the world”.

He said that the “vile man” who disrespected the Holy Qu­ran should be punished in an exemplary manner, highlight­ing that that could only be done through legal and political dis­cussions. “For this purpose, I want to appreciate the efforts of the Organisation of Islamic Co­operation,” PM Shehbaz said, re­ferring to an emergency meet­ing of the group which took place earlier this week.

He said that although Sweden had condemned the incident, it should clear its position on why the incident took place at all.

“We are not against freedom of speech, but no one has the right to talk about anyone’s religion or do propaganda against Muslims. No law in the world allows this,” he stressed, recalling that simi­lar incidents had taken place in Sweden in the past as well.

He also mentioned former New Zealand prime minister Ja­cinda Arden had talked about the way she “respected and pro­tected Muslims”. He paid trib­ute to Arden and said Pakistan would always remember her.

He urged the National Assem­bly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to form a committee with a mandate to formulate recom­mendations for their onward dissemination to the world in­cluding international organi­sations so that such acts could be averted. The prime minis­ter urged the parliamentarians to condemn the act of Swedish police and make it clear that the Muslims could even sacrifice their lives to protect the sancti­ty of the Holy Quran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the House to put forward suggestions which would be raised at the UN platform to re­alise the world that the billions of Muslims would not allow any repetition of such hateful acts.

“This is beyond tolerance. This is not the first time as ear­lier too, same thing happened in Sweden. This must be con­demned in the strongest possi­ble words,” he said

He told the House that he was trying to contact with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Gu­terres to request him for conven­ing an urgent session to invite the Muslim leaders and adopt a condemnatory resolution. “I will also ask him to warn such governments and individuals against redoing such acts aimed at fanning hatred,” he added.

The prime minister thanked Pope Francis for condemning the act, saying his dissociation of such Islamophobic action gave a positive image.

Earlier, the parliamentarians in a joint session passed a res­olution urging Sweden to take “appropriate steps” against per­petrators involved in the recent incident of the Holy Quran’s desecration in Stockholm.

The lawmakers, in a unani­mously passed resolution, stat­ed that it believed in respecting all religions, beliefs and Holy Books. “This House urges that appropriate steps be taken by Swedish authorities against the perpetrator(s) including but not limited to legal action, and to ensure that no such act taken place in the future,” according to the resolution.

The lawmakers urged inci­dents of Islamophobia should be dealt with the same seriousness as hate against other religions.

“This house urges that rel­evant international organisa­tions and states must legislate to criminalise desecration of holy symbols of religions including holy books, personalities, places of worship and followers.” “This house resolves that the interna­tional community take appropri­ate measures for promoting in­terfaith harmony to ensure that any act that hurts religious sen­timents may never take place in the future,” it added. It was also decided in the house to form a committee for the purpose of condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran and suggesting measures to prevent such inci­dents in the future. Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing a ceremony in con­nection with the 247th nation­al day of the United States here, said that Pakistan and Ameri­ca are the good friends and the bilateral relations between the two countries are getting fur­ther strengthened.