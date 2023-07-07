Issue of cheating material  

I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of the utmost gravity that requires immediate action and intervention from the relevant authorities. It pertains to the ongoing matriculation and intercollegiate exams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), where students are utilising small pockets as cheating material, posing a significant threat to the integrity of the examination process.

In the aftermath of each paper, the pages from these pockets are left scattered haphazardly throughout the exam halls, in front of schools and colleges, and even in the washrooms of colleges. What makes this situation even more distressing is that these pages often contain sacred Islamic texts, including Quranic verses and Hadiths (sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him).

As members of the Muslim community, it is deeply disheartening to witness the disregard and disrespect shown towards our religious teachings in such a blatant manner. The indiscriminate publishing and distribution of these cheating materials not only undermines the sanctity of our faith but also compromises the ethical values we hold dear.

I implore you, as the esteemed news organisation that has consistently championed the cause of truth and justice, to utilise your platform to shed light on this grave issue and raise awareness among the public. The publisher responsible for creating and disseminating such cheating materials must be held accountable for their actions. It is crucial that swift and decisive action be taken against these publishers, ensuring that they are brought to justice.

Moreover, I humbly request that authorities take immediate steps to halt the publication of such cheating materials. By doing so, we can prevent further desecration of our religious texts and preserve the dignity of our educational system.

I kindly request that you investigate this matter thoroughly, uncover the identities of those responsible for publishing these cheating materials, and support the cause of bringing them to justice. By doing so, you will play a vital role in safeguarding the values we hold dear and restoring faith in the KPK education system.

SYED BASHIR AHMAD,

Malakand.