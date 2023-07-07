Friday, July 07, 2023
Jaggery manufacturing unit sealed, workers arrested

July 07, 2023
Peshawar - A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority here on Thursday raided a factory in Surdheri and recovered unwholesome jaggery that was prepared by the use of hazardous chemicals.

Food Safety officials also recovered substandard jaggery (Gur) and chemicals being used in manufacturing jaggery from sugar. The workers that were busy manufacturing jaggery were also arrested on the spot and a large consignment of ‘Gur’ was taken into possession. The factory has been sealed and a case has been registered against the owner of the factory.

