Friday, July 07, 2023
JUI-F condemns Quran desecration

Our Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MOHMAND   -  A grand protest rally was held on Thursday, organized by the district chapter of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl), to express condemnation of the Swedish government’s endorsement of the desecration of the holy Quran.

JUI-F workers, village councillors and members of the public gathered at Captain Rohullah Shaheed Sports Stadium in Ghalanai under the leadership of Tehsil Nazims. Prominent speakers expressed their views during their addresses to the protesters after the rally at Mamdgat. The speakers strongly criticized the Swedish government for allowing the desecration of the Holy Quran at the government level.

