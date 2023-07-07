Friday, July 07, 2023
Karachi police yet to arrest man who groped woman on city road

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to arrest the culprit who sexually assaulted a veiled woman allegedly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi. In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Chief Minister had taken notice of the matter and ordered the police to arrest the culprit involved in the ghastly incident immediately. Memon was of the view that a mentally deranged person could resort to such a brazen criminal attempt as a normal human being could never do such an act. He said the government had the resolve to prevent the recurrence of such sorrowful incidents in society

Police officials said that two teams have been formed to arrest the culprit who sexually assaulted a veiled woman allegedly in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

They added that station house officers (SHOs) of two police stations were included in the teams. Police said athat the department took notice of the incident following a viral video, however, a formal complaint was not filed by the affected woman yet.

A video has gone viral on social media which showed a man on a red motorcycle launched a sexual assault on a woman. The incident was reportedly taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area. The CCTV footage showed the man parking his motorcycle in a street and removing his shorts.

Later, he tried to grab a woman passerby in the street. The woman resisted and hit back the assaulting man which led him to run away from the scene immediately.

OUR STAFF REPORT

