Kundi rejects propaganda on Iraq’s visa fees

DI KHA N - Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi has rejected the propaganda regarding an increase in Iraq’s visa fees and termed contrary to reality.

In a statement released on Thursday, Kundi mentioned that certain travel agents and opposition elements are misleading the public about the Iraqi visa fees, even though Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto successfully advocated for the rights of Pakistani people during his visit to Iraq and demanded a reduction in visa fees.

Following the instructions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Kundi had an extensive meeting with the Iraqi ambassador to discuss the issues faced by Pakistani pilgrims.

Kundi emphasized that the Iraqi authorities have denied any increase in the Iraq visa fees. He also mentioned that detailed information will be posted on the website soon to clarify the matter.

Furthermore, Kundi informed that the PPP delegation, during their previous visit to Iraq, had discussions with Iraqi officials regarding the provision of facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, including the initiation of ferry service and a reduction in visa fees.