Marriyum says PML-N pursues poor-friendly policies

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should be congratulated for their vision to help the poor segments of society.

Lauding Mohsin Ali of a village in Hafizabad, who won five gold medals, she said: “This young boy has explained the secret to success to the youth of Pakistan.”

The information minister said Shehbaz Sharif encouraged and mentored young educated youth by giving them scholarships and opportunities to pursue higher education abroad.

She said, “Mohsin Ali is a lecturer at Mayo College, Lahore and the PM has praised him before the whole nation because he has set an example for others to follow.”