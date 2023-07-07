Mayor assures to allot shops to traders as per court’s order

PESHAWAR - The Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has emphasized that all decisions will be made with the interests of the Capital Metropolitan Government in mind.

“While we are dealing with the business community, our priority is to safeguard the interests of the Metropolitan Government. Therefore, all necessary measures will be taken in the best interest of the institution,” he added.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of traders from the city at his office recently.

The meeting was attended by DG Metropolitan, Sayyed Waqas Ali Shah, Assistant Director of Property, Ayaz Khan, Chairman of Pishtakhara, Haroon Siffat, Chairman of Saud, and other officials.

The leader of the traders, Haji Shaukat Ali, informed the mayor about the issues faced by the tenants of the Metropolitan. The mayor assured that the court’s directives would be fully implemented in this matter, and shops would be allotted to the traders following the court’s orders.