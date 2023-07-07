Friday, July 07, 2023
Met office forecasts rain in various areas of Sindh till July 9

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Meteorological department, on Thursday, forecast rain with dust and thunderstorm at scattered places in various districts of the province as Monsoon currents approach the eastern and northwestern Sindh which will gradually spread over the entire province.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi, under the influence of Monsoon currents dust-thunderstorm/rain at scattered places likely in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Tharparker and Umerkot districts till 9 July with occasional gaps.

Furthermore, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz districts are likely to experience dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls during 7- 9 July with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls are also forecast in Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Mirpur khas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division during 7-9 July with occasional gaps.

Pakistan seeks Sweden's position on Holy Quran's desecration, steps to avoid recurrence

According to RMC Karachi, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the province during last 24 hours however 1 mm rainfall was reported from Moen jo Daro while traces of rainfall were also reported from Larkana, Jacobabad and Karachi.

OUR STAFF REPORT

