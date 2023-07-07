Minorities strongly condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

KARACHI-A large number of Karachiites, belonging to various religious minorities, held a big demonstration to record their protest against the Sweden tragedy by an individual in front of Islamic congregation and that too under protection by the state.

The protest demonstration was held under the aegis of Jamaat-e-Islami Minorities Wing, Karachi, outside the Karachi Press Club, here on Thursday. JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and religious leaders of Christian, Hindu, Sikh as well as social activists addressed the protest demonstration.

In his keynote address, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that violating sanctity if the Holy Quran under the protection of a state was a typical example of abusing the right to express in order to further deteriorate the interfaith harmony and global peace. He elaborated that hurting the religious sentiments of over one billion Muslims across the globe and seeding acute unrest among them have nothing to do with liberal approach and infect it was tantamount to crushing norms and values of the global community. He urged the Western World to shun their dual standards policy and hypocrisy, while highlighting the different types of responses to holocaust and Islamophobia.

The JI leader urged the United Nations Organization to criminalize the insult and discrimination against Islam as well as other religions. Cardinal Joseph Coutts in his address highlighted that the permission by Sweden authorities and the court to violate the sanctity of the Holy Quran was a great deal of surprise and agony for the Christian community. He condemned the henious act and demanded the UN to launch a comprehensive probe into the incidents based on Islamophobia and bring those responsible to full justice. He also asked the international body to criminalize such type of acts.

JI Minorities Wing leader Younous Sohan Masih appealed all the minorities in Karachi to participate in the protest demonstrations to be held today (Friday).

Father Mario, Dr Sabir Mikel, Mohsin Iqbal and others also condemned the tragedy. Aneel Singh of the Sikh Community and Ashok Nag Acharia from the Hindu Community also condemned this act and stressed the need to devise a mechanism and international law to avoid such acts in the future. Social Worker Jamal Rajput also addressed the protest demonstration.