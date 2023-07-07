Multan Sultans owner found shot dead in Lahore home

LAHORE - A 62-year-old man, identified by police as brother of business ty­coon Jahangir Khan Tareen, was found dead with bullet wounds in his head at his home in La­hore’s Gulberg neighbourhood early Thursday. Police sourc­es say Alamgir Khan Tareen, brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, was residing alone at the house. On Thursday morning, he ended his life by shooting himself in the head with a pistol.

The servants alerted the family and the police af­ter hearing the gunshot, a local police official said. The pistol was lying near the body as the inves­tigators and forensic experts reached the crime scene, he added. The police also recovered a sui­cide note from the room. Reportedly, Alamgir Ta­reen, who was the owner and Managing Director of the Multan Sultans, one of the PSL franchises, had been suffering from serious illness. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. Fur­ther investigation was underway.