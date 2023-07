LONDON - Nine people, including seven children, were injured after a car drove into a school building in London on Thursday, police said. “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon. We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school,” Merton Police said in a statement. Local firefighters and ambulances are also supporting emergency services at the incident that took place at the Study Preparatory School.