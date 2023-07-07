No extra grant to be approved this fiscal year, IMF assured

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that no supplementary grant would be approved during the current fiscal year under the standby-arrangement programme to restrict primary budget surplus at 0.4 percent of the GDP. The IMF’s Executive Board would meet on July 12 to approve the standby-arrangement for Pakistan, which would pave way for releasing first tranche of $1.1 billion out of total $3 billion. Pakistan and IMF in last week had reached a staff-level agreement on policies to be supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for a period of nine months. The government has assured that no supplementary grants would be approved during ongoing financial year to achieve the primary budget surplus target of 0.4 percent of the GDP (Rs379 billion). Discussions with the officials of Ministry of Finance have revealed that the government had already met the two prior actions of the IMF. The prior actions included approval of budget from National Assembly after incorporating IMF’s directions. On the directions of the IMF, Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar had announced in National Assembly that the government will generate a further Rs215 billion in new taxes and cut Rs85 billion in spending to control the fiscal deficit for the next fiscal year. The second prior action of the Fund was removal of restrictions imposed on the imports. “The IMF’s board will eet in next week (July 12) to approve standby-arrangement for Pakistan and releasing first tranche of $1.1 billion, as there is no further condition for now,” said an official of the Ministry of Finance. He further said that the country would receive the tranche in next two to three days of approval. The official informed that the government would increase the power tariff but it is not subject to the Executive Board meeting.
The government would increase the electricity tariff by Rs3 to Rs4 per unit. Meanwhile, he further said that decision of increasing gas prices has yet to be taken. He said that the SBA would have two reviews, first in September and second and last in December this year. The IMF’s SBA would also pave way for getting funds from other bilateral and multilateral sources to increase its foreign exchange reserves. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had recently claimed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves would reach to $14 billion to $15 billion by the end of the current month after receiving $5 billion to $6 billion inflows from friendly countries and multilateral sources. The government is expecting $1.1 billion from the IMF in mid of this month. Meanwhile, the government is expecting to receive $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from United Arab Emirates, $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment within ongoing month. All these inflows, if materialize, would improve the country’s foreign exchange reserves and the rupee will likely remain strong and stable. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 9,745.5 million as of 30-Jun-2023. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: are $4.46 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5.28 billion.