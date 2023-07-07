No extra grant to be approved this fiscal year, IMF assured

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has assured the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF) that no supplementa­ry grant would be ap­proved during the cur­rent fiscal year under the standby-arrange­ment programme to re­strict primary budget surplus at 0.4 percent of the GDP. The IMF’s Executive Board would meet on July 12 to approve the stand­by-arrangement for Paki­stan, which would pave way for releasing first tranche of $1.1 billion out of total $3 billion. Pakistan and IMF in last week had reached a staff-level agreement on policies to be supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Ar­rangement (SBA) for a peri­od of nine months. The gov­ernment has assured that no supplementary grants would be approved during ongoing financial year to achieve the primary budget surplus target of 0.4 per­cent of the GDP (Rs379 bil­lion). Discussions with the officials of Ministry of Fi­nance have revealed that the government had al­ready met the two prior ac­tions of the IMF. The prior actions included approval of budget from National As­sembly after incorporating IMF’s directions. On the di­rections of the IMF, Feder­al Minister for Finance Ish­aq Dar had announced in National Assembly that the government will generate a further Rs215 billion in new taxes and cut Rs85 bil­lion in spending to control the fiscal deficit for the next fiscal year. The second prior action of the Fund was re­moval of restrictions im­posed on the imports. “The IMF’s board will eet in next week (July 12) to approve standby-arrangement for Pakistan and releasing first tranche of $1.1 billion, as there is no further condi­tion for now,” said an offi­cial of the Ministry of Fi­nance. He further said that the country would receive the tranche in next two to three days of approval. The official informed that the government would in­crease the power tariff but it is not subject to the Ex­ecutive Board meeting.

The government would increase the electricity tariff by Rs3 to Rs4 per unit. Meanwhile, he further said that deci­sion of increasing gas pric­es has yet to be taken. He said that the SBA would have two reviews, first in September and second and last in December this year. The IMF’s SBA would also pave way for getting funds from other bilateral and multilateral sources to in­crease its foreign exchange reserves. Finance Minis­ter Ishaq Dar had recently claimed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves would reach to $14 billion to $15 billion by the end of the current month after re­ceiving $5 billion to $6 bil­lion inflows from friendly countries and multilateral sources. The government is expecting $1.1 billion from the IMF in mid of this month. Meanwhile, the gov­ernment is expecting to re­ceive $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from Unit­ed Arab Emirates, $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 mil­lion from Asian Infrastruc­ture Investment within ongoing month. All these in­flows, if materialize, would improve the country’s for­eign exchange reserves and the rupee will likely remain strong and stable. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 9,745.5 million as of 30-Jun-2023. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: are $4.46 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5.28 billion.