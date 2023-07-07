Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘No Helmet No Fuel’ drive starts

Our Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Provincial capital’sdistrict administrationThursday Ini­tiated “No Helmet No Fuel” drive in order motivate mo­torists use helmet travelling. According to the notification issued by the Deputy Com­missioner Lahore Rafia Haid­er Motorists not wearing­helmet will be prohibited to get a refill from fuel stations across the city. 

Petrol pumps have been banned from giving fuel to motorcycle riders without helmets. DC Lahore said that the ban has been imposed in best of public interest to en­sure the safety of precious lives.Every month, hundreds of people sustain serious in­juries in road accidents in the city due to non use safety helmets . Due to non-use of helmet, precious lives are lost in accident, she added. DC Lahore instructed all the concerned departments to ensure swift implementa­tion of the public interest drive. She also urged the citi­zens riding the motorcycle to make the use of helmet it mandatory. DC Lahore be­lieves that this initiative will assist in increasing the use of helmet in the city.

Pakistan slams UN report for not recording plight of occupied Palestinian, Kashmiri children

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023