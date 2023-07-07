‘No Helmet No Fuel’ drive starts

LAHORE - Provincial capital’sdistrict administrationThursday Ini­tiated “No Helmet No Fuel” drive in order motivate mo­torists use helmet travelling. According to the notification issued by the Deputy Com­missioner Lahore Rafia Haid­er Motorists not wearing­helmet will be prohibited to get a refill from fuel stations across the city.

Petrol pumps have been banned from giving fuel to motorcycle riders without helmets. DC Lahore said that the ban has been imposed in best of public interest to en­sure the safety of precious lives.Every month, hundreds of people sustain serious in­juries in road accidents in the city due to non use safety helmets . Due to non-use of helmet, precious lives are lost in accident, she added. DC Lahore instructed all the concerned departments to ensure swift implementa­tion of the public interest drive. She also urged the citi­zens riding the motorcycle to make the use of helmet it mandatory. DC Lahore be­lieves that this initiative will assist in increasing the use of helmet in the city.