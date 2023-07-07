Outages, inflated bills blight most parts of Karachi

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh said on Friday loadshedding had made people's lives miserable as 14- to 18-hour outages were taking place in the city.

The K-Electric had deliberately targeted most areas falling in the constituencies of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the energy minister alleged, adding for what crime the people of Karachi were being punished.

“The K-Electric, being a private company, is making arbitrary decisions which are intolerable. Unannounced loadshedding and over-billing are intolerable," the minister said.

Sheikh said private companies which were interested in getting the K-Electric should contact the federal and provincial governments, and the Sindh government would help them.

The city has been facing prolonged loadshedding as a result of which people are facing a great deal of inconvenience as they are unable to do domestic chores and reach educational institutions and workplaces in time. There are complaints of six to eight hours of loadshedding even in areas which are otherwise exempt from loadshedding.

The citizens have also complained about inflated bills which are more than double in some cases despite prolonged power cuts.