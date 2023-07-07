Friday, July 07, 2023
Over 7000 street crime incidents reported in Karachi in one month: CPLC

STAFF REPORT
July 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Citizens Police Lines Committee (CPLC) in its report on Thursday stated that 7096 incidents of street crimes were reported across the metropolis during the month of June this year. At least 4,125 citizens were deprived of their motorcycles at gunpoint in different areas of Karachi, the report stated. On the other hand, as many as 2179 people were deprived of their cell phones during street crime incidents. Meanwhile, according to the CPLC report, 158 incidents of vehicles theft and 34 incidents of vehicles snatching were reported during month of June.

