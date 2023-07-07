PAC chairman directs FIA to probe poor arrangements for Hajj 2023

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee on Thursday directed the Federal In­vestigation Agency to start a probe into affairs of poor arrangements of Hajj performed in 2023.

A meeting of the committee was held with MNA Noor Alam Khan in chair to discuss the audit objections of the Ministry of Religious Affairs in which the issue of poor Hajj arrange­ments came under discussion.

However, the Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs was not present in the meeting to brief the commit­tee that angered the PAC chairman, who was informed by a junior officer of the ministry that the federal secre­tary was not present in the meeting because he was not feeling well.

The PAC chairman questioned whether the secretary was bedridden or in the intensive care unit that he could not come to the committee. He said the Hujjaj faced difficulties due to the poor arrangements of Hajj this year.

Noor Alam Khan has said that the arrangements of Hajj at the time of Mufti Abdul Shakoor—the former Minister for Religious Affairs were quite satisfactory as compared to the present management. It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Religious Affairs was under the control of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who died in a road accident in Ramazan and later the additional portfolio was given to his party fellow Senator Talha Mehmood. The chairman maintained that the public money was looted this year in the name of Hajj arrangements and directed the FIA to start a probe in this regard and look into these affairs.

Meanwhile, the committee also took notice of the data leak scandal of NADRA and directed the Ministry of Interior to initiate joint investiga­tions into the case. Chairman PAC recommended that a joint team of Pakistan Telecommunication Au­thority, FIA and Military Intelligence should be formed to probe this case.