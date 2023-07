LAHORE - Under CSR, Pak Suzuki Motor Co has donated medical equipment & medicines stock to District Health Office (DHO) Kharmang District of Gilgit Baltistan. M. Ali Lodi, Head Operations, was the chief guest while Muhammad Jaffar, Deputy Commissioner Kharmang, & other officials of Pak Suzuki & District Health Office Kharmang also attended the donation ceremony. Donated medicines and equipment will be distributed to local dispensaries and hospitals (on need basis).