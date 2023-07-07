Pak team off to Maldives to feature in South Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistan Bodybuilding team has reached Maldives to participate in the 13th South Asian Bodybuilding Championship to be held in Male, Maldives.Long live Pakistan slogans byPakistan team at Maldives Airport on their arrival. Pakistan Bodybuilding Team is participating in the event on the invitation of Maldives Government, Maldives Bodybuilding Association and Maldives Olympic Association.

Shahzad Qureshi, Fazal Elahi, Ibrahim Khan, Shahzadullah included in the Pakistan Bodybuilding Team. Pakistan Bodybuilding Association Secretary Sohail Anwar is hopeful that the team will show good performance and raise the green flag. ۔Pakistan won three medals in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Maldives last year.