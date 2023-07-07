Pakistan ready for Sri Lanka Test battle, says Babar Azam

LAHORE-Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that his side is ready for the Test battle in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Test squad has been undergoing rigorous training at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from July 4-7, in preparation for their first assignment in the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The two-match Test series is scheduled to commence on July 16 at Galle International Cricket Stadium, followed by the second Test at Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan, currently ranked sixth in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, previously toured Sri Lanka in July 2022, resulting in a drawn 1-1 series. Their last Test series against New Zealand, held at home from December 26, 2022 to January 6, 2023, also ended in a draw for both matches.

Addressing the media in a pre-departure press conference at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday, Babar Azam emphasized the team’s commitment to perform well in the upcoming ICC World Cup, saying, “Our focus in the World Cup later this year is not just team India but all of the sides participating in the tournament. We will be able to reach the finals only if we defeat the other teams. Our plan is to be equally competitive with every opponent.” The skipper further highlighted the team’s readiness to face different challenges, irrespective of the playing conditions. “As professionals, our stance is to play cricket regardless of the venues and be ready to overcome all the challenges that come with different conditions. The goal is to represent Pakistan and help the team succeed by adapting to the different environments.”

Responding to concerns about Pakistan’s performance against spin bowlers, especially in spin-friendly conditions, Babar Azam dismissed any apprehensions, saying, “Pakistan’s batters have dominated spin bowlers in the past, so it will not be correct to suggest that our players fear playing against spin in conducive conditions. A batter is expected to do something different whenever he faces a tough time against a bowler.”

The captain also highlighted the advantage of having Mickey Arthur, the Director of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, who previously served as Sri Lanka’s head coach, as part of the coaching staff. “Pakistan team will benefit from the input of Mickey Arthur as he was Sri Lanka’s head coach for a couple of years. He will have knowledge of the conditions in Sri Lanka, and his experience with the side will further help us prepare for the upcoming series.”