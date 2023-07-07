Friday, July 07, 2023
Pakistan's Sohail Anwar elected as VP of South Asian Bodybuilding Association

Our Staff Reporter
1:44 AM | July 07, 2023
Sports

Pakistan's Sohail Anwar elected as Vice President of South Asian Bodybuilding Association, While Mohsin Amin elected as technical official. Sohail Anwar is the secretary of Pakistan Bodybuilding Association while Mohsin Amin is the vice president.

Association elections were held in the Male, Maldives ahead of the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship. Sohail Anwar made the Vice President for the next four years. Sohail Anwar said that becoming the Vice President of South Asian Bodybuilding is an honor for him as well as for Pakistan. India's Prashant Apte has been elected as the president of the South Asian Bodybuilding Association for the next four years.

