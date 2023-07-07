Pakistan slams UN report for not recording plight of occupied Palestinian, Kashmiri children

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan has criticized the United Nations for not listing the two “blatant’ situations of foreign occupation, per­petrated by Israel and India, in its report on ‘Children and Armed Conflict’, calling the omission the “most visible anomaly” in the document. Speaking in the UN Security Council, which met under U.K.’s presidency, Ambassa­dor Munir Akram highlighted the immense suffering of children under foreign oc­cupation. saying they suffer “horrible experiences”. “This is, therefore the most visible anomaly in the report that the two blatant situations of for­eign occupations perpetrated by Israel on one hand and by India in Jammu and Kashmir on the other, are not listed in the report and are given a free pass,” the Pakistani envoy told the 15-member Coun­cil on Wednesday. Last year, 27,180 grave violations were committed against children caught up in war – the high­est number ever verified by the UN, according to Virginia Gamba, the Secretary-Gener­al’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, who presented her latest an­nual report. In his remarks, Ambassador Akram said the fact that 1 in 6 of the world’s children lives in areas affected by conflict required that more must be done to ensure their safety, welfare and prosper­ity. Specifically referring to the “suppression” of the children of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian occupation forces, he said that an entire genera­tion of Kashmiri children has grown up in a climate of un­speakable fear, violence and repression that has further aggravated since 05 August 2019, when India unilaterally annexed the occupied and dis­puted territory.