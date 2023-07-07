Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani parliamentary delegation engages in constructive dialogue at CIIDS in China

Pakistani parliamentary delegation engages in constructive dialogue at CIIDS in China
News Desk
July 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  On July 5th, the Pakistani parliamentary delegation embarked on its nine-day visit to China and visited CI­IDS for a thinktank dialogue as its first stop upon landing on the Chinese soil. 

During the dialogue, there was constructive exchange of ideas between the two sides. Founding Chairman of CIIDS and Chairman of its academic committee Zheng Bijian said, “Before us is not the so-called ‘end of his­tory’, but the beginning of a new era—— the commu­nity of shared future.” 

Pakistani Senator and head of the delegation Mushahid Hussain Sayed, while expressing his views, said, “Pakistan and China, side by side, are undergoing profound changes of a kind unseen in a century, which includes the peaceful rise of China, the decline of the West, and the advent of the community of shared future. 

The dialogue has boosted, as both sides have agreed, the all-weather friendship between China and Paki­stan, and presents a good opportunity to deepen bi­lateral cooperation.

Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1688698040.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023