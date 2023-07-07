Pakistani parliamentary delegation engages in constructive dialogue at CIIDS in China

ISLAMABAD - On July 5th, the Pakistani parliamentary delegation embarked on its nine-day visit to China and visited CI­IDS for a thinktank dialogue as its first stop upon landing on the Chinese soil.

During the dialogue, there was constructive exchange of ideas between the two sides. Founding Chairman of CIIDS and Chairman of its academic committee Zheng Bijian said, “Before us is not the so-called ‘end of his­tory’, but the beginning of a new era—— the commu­nity of shared future.”

Pakistani Senator and head of the delegation Mushahid Hussain Sayed, while expressing his views, said, “Pakistan and China, side by side, are undergoing profound changes of a kind unseen in a century, which includes the peaceful rise of China, the decline of the West, and the advent of the community of shared future.

The dialogue has boosted, as both sides have agreed, the all-weather friendship between China and Paki­stan, and presents a good opportunity to deepen bi­lateral cooperation.