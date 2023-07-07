Friday, July 07, 2023
July 07, 2023
I would argue that Asean has been instrumental in driving both economic growth and political development, and that there can be no clearer example than its relations with Myanmar.

–Najib Razak

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an international organisation that was established by the governments of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in 1967 to enhance economic growth, preserve culture and boost social progress. The aim is to promote peace and cooperation in Southeast Asia. Most of the organisation’s projects are concerned with the promotion of trade internally within the union, and internationally. It also focuses on research and technical cooperation amongst governments. This was made possible after the 1970s when the region’s growth strengthened the organisation and enabled it to hold its summit meeting in Bali in 1976. They signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and a Declaration of Concord.

