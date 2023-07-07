Peshawar police begins arrangements to ensure peaceful Muharram

Peshawar - To ensure peaceful conduct of Muharram days in the provincial capital, the Peshawar police have initiated a series of meetings to engage with people from various schools of thought including the business community.

According to Alam Khan, the Peshawar police spokesman, separate meetings were held with delegations from the city’s business community at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, chaired by SSP Operations Haroon Rashid.

Present at the meetings were SP Faqirabad Division, Dr Muhammad Umar, SP City Abdul Salam Khalid, SP Security Atiq Shah, SDPOs, as well as presidents of various markets and other business leaders representing the visiting business community.

SSP Operations Haroon Rashid emphasized that the Peshawar police are utilizing all available resources to maintain peace and order. To enhance security, additional CCTV cameras are being installed at sensitive locations and religious sites, including markets, enabling comprehensive monitoring.

He further stated that operations are underway to address issues such as the use of unregistered motorcycles, pillion riding, the display of weapons, and other unlawful activities. Snap checking and targeted search activities are also being carried out.

SSP Haroon Rashid requested the cooperation of businessmen in maintaining order and urged them to work closely with the police force. He highlighted the increased presence of police patrols, including the Ababeel Squad and city patrolling officers, in important and congested bazaars and streets, with the aim of further improving the law-and-order situation.

During the meeting, the business community delegations also had the opportunity to discuss various challenges they faced, which were duly addressed.