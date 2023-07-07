PIA’s Management

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to make 205 new ‘skillful’ appointments, while postponing the recruitment of 45 others after a two-member bench completed the hearing of the case filed by the PIA. While the CEO and the legal counsel of the national carrier have managed to convince the top court to sign off on this request, there remain serious questions over the profitability of the airlines, not to mention the poor management and customer experience that have caused the reputation of PIA to plummet over the years.

Earlier this year in February, the PIA had approached the top court for the early hearing of its plea, seeking permission to induct 250 employees. It is important to remember that on March 31, 2018, the Supreme Court placed a ban on new recruitment in the airline. Now, in its fresh application, the PIA pleaded that there were a number of key positions currently lying vacant which were required to be filled in order to ensure the smooth operations of the airline, otherwise it could once again run into financial difficulties as a result of not being able to operate at full capacity.

The restriction on hiring has resulted in an increase in the average age of its existing employees to 45.2 years, creating a situation where the current crew is lacking the skill set and know-how of contemporary technological and corporate trends. All of this is well and good, but the airline should have something concrete to show for in terms of its performance if it is taking on this substantial expenditure. The court has rightly directed the PIA administration to ensure a clear and transparent recruitment process, as there have been multiple instances in the past where individuals were hired without the requisite background checks.

The new recruitment will impose an additional burden of more than Rs 90 million annually on the airline, and one must ask how the administration will justify this considering that PIA is still unable to pay its dues. It must also be mentioned that PIA has a much higher staff to plane ratio compared to other airlines, yet it still finds itself in a position needing new hires. This clearly points towards the need for trimming the staff layers to improve operational efficiency. Therefore, it is imperative that this level of scrutiny is maintained to ensure that the airlines can be brought back on track, and is not just a drain on taxpayers’ income. Otherwise, as has been suggested by many, the privatisation option should be seriously considered.